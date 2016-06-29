版本:
BRIEF-Mccormick & Co announces new executive VP & CFO

June 29 Mccormick & Company Inc

* Gordon Stetz will continue with company as executive vice president until his retirement on December 31, 2016

* Mccormick announces Michael Smith to become executive VP & CFO and planned retirement of executive VP & CFO Gordon Stetz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

