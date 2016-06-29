BRIEF-TESARO says NOVA trial achieved its primary endpoint of PFS

June 29 TESARO Inc

* TESARO's niraparib significantly improved progression-free survival for patients with ovarian cancer in both cohorts of the Phase 3 nova trial

* NOVA trial successfully achieved its primary endpoint of PFS in Germline BRCA mutant cohort

* NDA and MAA submissions are planned for Q4 2016

* Nova trial successfully achieved its primary endpoint of PFS in non-germline BRCA mutant cohort