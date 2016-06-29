版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-Bombardier Transportation says receives order for rail vehicle service and maintenance

June 29 Bombardier Inc

* Bombardier transportation receives order for rail vehicle service and maintenance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

