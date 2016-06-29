版本:
BRIEF-Janssen Pharm says FDA granted Ibrutinib breakthrough therapy designation for CGVHD

June 29 Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies:

* Janssen pharmaceutical companies says FDA also granted therapy orphan drug designation for CGVHD

* Janssen pharmaceutical companies says FDA granted ibrutinib breakthrough therapy designation for cgvhd based on data from a phase 1b/2 study

* Ibrutinib (Imbruvica) Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation By U.S. Food And Drug Administration (FDA) For The Development Of A Treatment For Chronic Graft Versus-Host disease (CGVHD) Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

