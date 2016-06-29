BRIEF-General Mills reports Q4 adj earnings per share $0.66

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
June 29 General Mills Inc Says Fourth
* General Mills reports fiscal 2016 results with EPS above previous guidance; increases margin expansion target
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.66
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $3.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.86 billion
* Quarter net sales for U.S. retail segment declined 12 percent to $2.2 billion
* Says in Q4, international segment net sales totaled $1.2 billion, down 1 percent compared to prior year
* In fiscal 2017 organic net sales growth ranging from flat to down 2 percent compared to 2016
* Is undertaking further efforts to prioritize investments, reduce complexity, and streamline its operations to drive profitable sales growth
* Now expects to achieve an adjusted operating profit margin of 20 percent by fiscal 2018
* 2017 constant-currency adjusted diluted EPS growing 6 to 8 percent from base of $2.92 earned in fiscal 2016
* Says estimates a 1-2 cent headwind to fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted eps from currency translation
* Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, general mills expects modest organic net sales growth
* General Mills Inc says board of directors in declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share
* Sees for 2018, low double-digit constant-currency increase in adjusted diluted EPS
* General Mills Inc says new divdend represents a 4 percent increase from previous quarterly rate of $0.46 per share
* Sees 2017 constant-currency adjusted diluted eps growing 6 to 8 percent from base of $2.92 earned in fiscal 2016
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.04, revenue view $16.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.62 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.