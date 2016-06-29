版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三

BRIEF-Mckesson sees FY 2017 EPS between $13.30 to $13.80

June 29 Mckesson Corp

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $13.30 to $13.80

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $13.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mckesson Corp says fy 2017 earnings per share outlook exclude about 12 to 15 cents in expected charges from adjusted earnings related to cost alignment plan

* Mckesson updates fiscal 2017 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

