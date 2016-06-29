版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 20:25 BJT

BRIEF-Mars and Alibaba Group launch global strategic business partnership

June 29 Mars Inc

* Mars and Alibaba Group launch global strategic business partnership

* All of Mars' brands in China, including Dove, Snickers, M&M's, Extra, Pedigree and Royal Canin will be available on Alibaba platforms including Tmall.com and Rural Taobao

* Leveraging Alibaba's ecosystem, co will establish integrated online, offline business model to serve consumers in China Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

