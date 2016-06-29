版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-Argos Therapeutics announces closing of $29.8 mln second tranche of March 2016 financing

June 29 Argos Therapeutics Inc

* Argos Therapeutics announces closing of $29.8 million second tranche of march 2016 financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

