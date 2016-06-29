版本:
BRIEF-Fenix Parts announces first quarter 2016 results

June 29 Fenix Parts Inc

* FENIX PARTS announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $32.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $30.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

