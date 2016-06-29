版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 20:41 BJT

BRIEF-Tel-Instrument Electronics Q4 EPS $0.09

June 29 Tel-instrument Electronics Corp

* Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. reports financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09

* Q4 revenue $6.17 million versus $6.45 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐