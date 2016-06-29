版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-Wellgreen Platinum updates on private placement

June 29 Wellgreen Platinum Ltd

* Wellgreen Platinum announces participation by resource capital fund Vi L.P. in private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐