版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 20:56 BJT

BRIEF-AGF Management reports Q2 earnings per share of C$0.12 from cont ops

June 29 AGF Management Ltd -

* Qtrly total assets under management (AUM) increased 6% to $33.7 billion , compared to $31.7 billion as at February 29, 2016

* AGF Management Limited reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.12 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐