2016年 6月 29日

BRIEF-Majesco says signs strategic partnership with iSIGN

June 29 Majesco -

* Majesco and iSign announce strategic partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

