公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三

BRIEF-Patient Home Monitoring names Steve Lazarus its CFO

June 29 Patient Home Monitoring Corp

* Appointed Steve Lazarus to position of chief financial officer

* Lazarus' appointment comes as board of directors have taken steps to reduce overhead and realign staff

* Patient home monitoring announces appointment of new chief financial officer; overhead reduction and staff realignment; updates regulatory bar requirement

