BRIEF-Patient Home Monitoring names Steve Lazarus its CFO

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
June 29 Patient Home Monitoring Corp
* Appointed Steve Lazarus to position of chief financial officer
* Lazarus' appointment comes as board of directors have taken steps to reduce overhead and realign staff
* Patient home monitoring announces appointment of new chief financial officer; overhead reduction and staff realignment; updates regulatory bar requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.