BRIEF-Skeena to acquire Sona resources

June 29 Skeen Resources

* Sona Resources Corp says Sona Shareholders will receive 0.5111 of one common share of Skeena for each common share of sona held

* Sona resources corp says upon completion of arrangement, Sona's common shares will be delisted from tsx venture exchange

* Sona resources says Skeena has agreed to issue 14.9 million common shares of Skeena in exchange for all of issued and outstanding common shares of Sona

* Skeena to acquire Sona Resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: