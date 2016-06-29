版本:
BRIEF-Bank of Marin says Stroeh retires from board of directors

June 29 Bank Of Marin Bancorp

* Bank of Marin announces retirement of J Dietrich Stroeh from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

