BRIEF-Summer Infant names Mark Messner as chief executive officer

June 29 Summer Infant Inc

* Robert stebenne, Summer Infant's current president and CEO, will remain a member of company's board of directors

* Summer infant names seasoned juvenile products leader Mark Messner as president and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

