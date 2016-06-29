版本:
BRIEF-Migao reports Q4 loss per share C$0.20

June 29 Migao Corp

* Migao reports fiscal 2016 annual financial results

* Q4 loss per share C$0.20

* Q4 revenue fell 14 percent to C$179.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

