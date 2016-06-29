版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 21:38 BJT

BRIEF-Forsman & Bodenfors joins MDC Partners, forms global strategic partnership with Crispin Porter

June 29 Press Release

* Forsman & Bodenfors joins MDC Partners, forms global strategic partnership with Crispin Porter + Bogusky

