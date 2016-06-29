版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-Perry Ellis International enters deal for Original Penguin

June 29 Perry Ellis International

* Signed agreement with Chun Yuan International Co granting rights to design and distribute Original Penguin UB Philippines

* Perry Ellis International enters into a licensing agreement for original penguin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

