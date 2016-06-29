版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 21:39 BJT

BRIEF-Oxford Finance closes $10 mln credit facility with Monteris Medical

June 29 Oxford Finance Llc

* Oxford finance closes $10 million credit facility with monteris medical Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐