公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 21:40 BJT

BRIEF-Healthy & Tasty brands Corp closes on $5 million line of credit

June 29 Healthy & Tasty Brands Corp

* Healthy & Tasty Brands Corporation closes on $5 million line of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

