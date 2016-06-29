BRIEF-Kitov Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of $12 mln follow-on public offering

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
June 29 Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd
* Kitov pharmaceuticals announces pricing of $12 million follow-on public offering in the U.S.A.
* Kitov Pharmaceuticals says pricing for its public offering of 2.4 million Class A units, with each Class A unit consisting of one American Depositary Share,
* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd says each class a unit will be sold at a negotiated price of $3.40 per unit, including ADS issuance fee of $0.01 per ADS
* Plans to use net proceeds to fund possible acquisition of new therapeutic candidates
* Says each Class B unit will be sold at a negotiated price of $3.40 per unit, including pre-listed, pre-funded warrant to purchase one ads
* Funded warrant exercise price of $0.01 per full ADS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.