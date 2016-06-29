版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 21:40 BJT

BRIEF-Westmoreland successfully amends revolving credit facility

June 29 Westmoreland Coal Co

* Westmoreland successfully amends revolving credit facility

* Says amendment includes a 16 day extension to seasonal borrowing period

* Says reduction in seasonal borrowing availability to $10 million from $25 million

* Says no change to $50 million base borrowing commitment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐