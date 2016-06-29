BRIEF-Williams comments on ETE's decision to terminate merger agreement

June 29 Williams Companies Inc

* Williams comments on ETE's decision to terminate merger agreement

* "Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. has provided notice that it is attempting to terminate merger agreement"

* "Williams will seek damages against ETE"

* Says to seek, among other remedies, monetary damages from ETE for its breaches

* Williams Companies says "does not believe ETE had right to terminate merger agreement because ETE breached merger agreement by failing to cooperate"