BRIEF-Eurofins places 200 million euros in a private placement

June 29 Eurofins Scientific SE :

* Has privately placed 606,061 newly-issued shares with la caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec at a subscription price of eur 330 per share, raising 200 million euro ($221.9 million) of additional cash for group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9015 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

