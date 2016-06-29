版本:
BRIEF-Corazon announces appointment of Victor Goncalves as President and CEO

June 29 Corazon Gold Corp

* Says Victor Goncalves appointed CEO and President

* Bradley Scharfe has been acting as interim CEO since Jan 27th, 2014 and has been appointed by Board as Chairman of company

* Corazon announces appointment of Victor Goncalves as President and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

