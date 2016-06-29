版本:
BRIEF-Newtek Business Services Corp Acquires Banc-Serv Partners, LLC

June 29 Newtek Business Services Corp

* Newtek will retain banc-serv's management team as part of terms of acquisition

* Newtek Business Services Corp. acquires Banc-Serv Partners, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

