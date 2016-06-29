版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund reports results for quarter ended April 30

June 29 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund :

* Net investment income per share for quarter $0.11

* Net asset value at April 30, 2016 $20.76 versus $22.67 last year

* AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund reports results for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐