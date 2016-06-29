BRIEF-Star Bulk Carriers reports Q1 loss per share $1.11

UPDATE 3-Toy seller plans listing as investors turn more bullish on Russia
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
June 29 Star Bulk Carriers Corp
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.87 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $46.3 million versus $45.5 million
* Qtrly loss per share $1.11
* Entered into standstill agreements covering debt principal repayments as well as certain covenants with lenders for period of three months ending on August 31 2016
* Entered standstill deals covering debt principal repayments, certain covenants with lenders for a period of 3 months ending August 31
* Says Q1 2016 average daily opex per vessel was $3.8 million versus $4.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017