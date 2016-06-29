BRIEF-Progress Software Corp says Q2 earnings per share $0.14

UPDATE 3-Toy seller plans listing as investors turn more bullish on Russia
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
June 29 Progress Software Corp
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Q2 diluted earnings per share was $0.33
* Sees fy 2016 gaap revenue $410 million - $416 million
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.63 - $0.68
* Sees fy 2016 non gaap revenue $412 million - $418 million
* Sees fy 2016 non gaap earnings per share $1.57 - $1.63
* Sees Q3 gaap revenue $103 million - $106 million ; sees q3 non gaap revenue $103 million - $106 million
* Sees Q3 gaap eps $0.17 - $0.20; sees q3 non gaap eps $0.43 - $0.46
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.59, revenue view $414.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $106.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly gaap revenue $96.1 million versus $88.8 million
* Qtrly non gaap revenue $96.7 million versus $100.9 million
* Q2 revenue view $94.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017