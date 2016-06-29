版本:
2016年 6月 30日

BRIEF-Progress Software Corp says Q2 earnings per share $0.14

June 29 Progress Software Corp

* Progress reports 2016 fiscal second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q2 diluted earnings per share was $0.33

* Sees fy 2016 gaap revenue $410 million - $416 million

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.63 - $0.68

* Sees fy 2016 non gaap revenue $412 million - $418 million

* Sees fy 2016 non gaap earnings per share $1.57 - $1.63

* Sees Q3 gaap revenue $103 million - $106 million ; sees q3 non gaap revenue $103 million - $106 million

* Sees Q3 gaap eps $0.17 - $0.20; sees q3 non gaap eps $0.43 - $0.46

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.59, revenue view $414.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $106.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gaap revenue $96.1 million versus $88.8 million

* Qtrly non gaap revenue $96.7 million versus $100.9 million

* Q2 revenue view $94.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

