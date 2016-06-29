BRIEF-Pier 1 Imports Q1 loss per share $0.07

UPDATE 3-Toy seller plans listing as investors turn more bullish on Russia
June 29 Pier 1 Imports Inc :
* Q1 same store sales fell 2.5 percent
* Q1 sales fell 4.2 percent
* Inventories at end of q1 decreased 16% to $421.1 million, compared to $501.7 million of inventories at end of q1 last year
* Pier 1 imports inc sees full year capital expenditures of approximately $55 million
* Qtrly net sales $418.4 million versus $436.9 million
* Sees FY earnings per share $0.32 to $0.40
* Sees Q2 loss per share of $0.06 to EPS of $0.00
* Sees Q2 comparable sales contraction of 1% to comparable sales growth of 1%
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00, revenue view $429.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $1.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 net sales contraction of 3% to 1%
* Sees FY net sales contraction of 3% to 1%
* Sees FY comparable sales to range from contraction of 1% to comparable sales growth of 1%
* "given challenging retail environment and moderate start to fiscal 2017, we believe it is prudent to adjust our financial guidance"
* Pier 1 imports, inc. Reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
