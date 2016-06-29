版本:
BRIEF-Vector Group commences exchange offer for additional 7.750% senior secured notes

June 29 Vector Group Ltd :

* Commenced an offer to exchange up to $235 million in aggregate principal amount of its 7.750% senior secured notes due 2021

* Vector Group commences exchange offer for additional 7.750% senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

