BRIEF-CIT to sell its Canadian portfolio to Laurentian Bank Of Canada

June 29 CIT Group Inc :

* Cit announces sale of Canadian equipment finance and corporate finance businesses to Laurentian Bank Of Canada

* CIT Canada and Laurentian Bank Of Canada will continue to operate separately until closing of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

