2016年 6月 30日

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley to buyback up to $3.5 bln of common stock

June 29 Morgan Stanley

* Morgan Stanley announces share repurchase of up to $3.5 billion of common stock and the increase of its quarterly dividend to $0.20 per share

* Considering possible redemption of other capital securities

* Fed Reserve board asked firm to submit additional capital plan by Dec 29, addressing weaknesses identified in capital planning process

* Increase in firm's quarterly common stock dividend to $0.20 per share from current $0.15 per share, beginning with common stock dividend expected to be declared for q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

