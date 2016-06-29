版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 06:02 BJT

BRIEF-BancorpSouth announces settlement agreement with DOJ and CFPB

June 29 Bancorpsouth Inc

* Bancorpsouth announces settlement agreement with U.S. Department of Justice and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

* Settlement will fully and finally resolve all claims by DOJ and CFPB against bank

* Any additional financial impact is expected to be immaterial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐