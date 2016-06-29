版本:
BRIEF-Brinker International names Kelli Valade president of Chili's

June 29 Brinker International Inc

* Brinker international names Kelli Valade president of Chili's Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Supantha Mukherjee)

