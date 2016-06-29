版本:
BRIEF-Wells Fargo increases qtrly common stock dividend to $0.38 per share

June 29 Wells Fargo & Co

* Wells Fargo receives no objection to its 2016 capital plan

* Company increased its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

