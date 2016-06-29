BRIEF-Key announces common share repurchase program and plans to evaluate dividend increase

UPDATE 3-Toy seller plans listing as investors turn more bullish on Russia
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
June 29 Keycorp :
* Key announces common share repurchase program and plans to evaluate dividend increase
* Capital plan includes common share repurchase program of up to $350 million
* An increase in quarterly common share dividend from $0.085 per share up to $0.095 per share
* Says common share repurchase program of up to $350 million
* Board of directors will consider potential dividend increase for q2 of 2017
* Key announces common share repurchase program and plans to evaluate dividend increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017