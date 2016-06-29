版本:
BRIEF-DEQ announces departure of CFO

June 29 DEQ Systems Corp

* DEQ has initiated a search for a new cfo

* Christopher Benak will step down as chief financial officer effective July 1, 2016

* DEQ announces departure of chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Supantha Mukherjee)

