BRIEF-Copper Fox Q2 earnings per share c$0.00

June 29 Copper Fox Metals Inc :

* Copper Fox announces 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

