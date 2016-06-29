版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Ameri100 acquires sap consulting firm Bigtech Software

June 29 Ameri Holdings Inc

* Ameri100 acquires SAP consulting firm Bigtech Software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Supantha Mukherjee)

