版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-Brixmor Property Group announces secondary offering of 20 mln shares

June 29 Brixmor Property Group Inc

* Brixmor property group announces secondary offering of 20,000,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Supantha Mukherjee)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐