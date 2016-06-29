版本:
BRIEF-Northeast Bancorp closes private placement of notes due 2026

June 29 Northeast Bancorp

* Northeast Bancorp closed private placement of $15.05 million of subordinated notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Supantha Mukherjee)

