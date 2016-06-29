版本:
BRIEF-Mettrum Health Q4 loss per share C$0.04

June 29 Mettrum Health Corp

* Qtrly loss per share C$0.04

* Mettrum health corp says q4 revenue C$2.7 million versus C$847,690

* Mettrum announces fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Supantha Mukherjee)

