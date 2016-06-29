版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 05:36 BJT

BRIEF-Western Uranium announces private placement of $2.5 million

June 29 Western Uranium Corp

* Announces private placement of $2.5 million

* Private placement will consist of sale of up to approximately 1,909,855 units at price of CDN$1.70 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

