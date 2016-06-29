版本:
BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing announces pricing of senior notes

June 29 Molson Coors Brewing Company

* Molson coors expects to receive net proceeds from offering of approximately EUR794.6 million

* Pricing of its previously announced public offering of EUR800 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.250% senior notes due 2024 denominated senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Supantha Mukherjee)

