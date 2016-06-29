BRIEF-Manitok Energy to acquire Raimount Energy

UPDATE 3-Toy seller plans listing as investors turn more bullish on Russia
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
June 29 Manitok Energy Inc
* Manitok will acquire, indirectly through Acquireco, all of issued and outstanding common shares of Raimount
* Renewed its credit facility at $45 million, which is $5 million lower than its previous credit facility
* Required to reduce credit facility by $300,000 per month beginning on june 1, 2016
* Each raimount shareholder will receive 6 shares, 1.5 share purchase warrants in capital of manitok for each raimount common share held
* After closing of arrangement agreement & offering co anticipates to be drawn by about $37 million on credit facility on Aug. 31, 2016
* Brokered subscription receipt private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Supantha Mukherjee)
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017