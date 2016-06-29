版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四

BRIEF-Itc Holdings prices $400 million debt offering

June 29 ITC Holdings Corp

* ITC Holdings Corp says priced an underwritten public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.25% senior unsecured notes due 2026

* ITC Holdings prices $400.0 million debt offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

