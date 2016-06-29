BRIEF-Canadian Zinc announces filing of final prospectus for $9 mln financing

June 29 Canadian Zinc Corp

* Net proceeds from sale of shares will be used to fund feasibility and development programs for Prairie Creek project

* Prospectus qualifies distribution of 32 million common shares at price of C$0.25 per common share

* Prospectus qualifies distribution of 4 million flow-through common shares of company at price of C$0.25 per flow-through share

* Canadian Zinc announces filing of final prospectus for $9,000,000 financing